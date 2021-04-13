Wyoming Department of Health Extends Final Two COVID-19 Public Health Orders

The Wyoming Department of Health announced that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the two remaining statewide public health orders in Wyoming are being extended for two more weeks.

Mask use and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions are remaining in the statewide orders. Likewise, indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity, with certain face mask protocols for large indoor events.

The WDH recommends the continued use of face masks in indoor public places and when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among people who don’t live in the same household.

These are the last two public health orders regarding COVID-19 in Wyoming, and they will go into effect on April 16 and remain through April 30.

“While we continue to see stable case numbers and hospitalizations in most areas of the state, our overall progress seems to have plateaued,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “COVID-19 remains a threat for now, with cases growing in other states.”

Copies of the updated orders can be found here.

Information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/ .

Wyoming offers free at-home COVID-19 testing. More information can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-at-home-testing/ .