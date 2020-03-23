Wyoming Democratic Party Conducting 2020 Caucus Entirely by Mail

In light of increasing COVID-19 cases and public health measures, the Wyoming Democratic Party has adjusted its 2020 presidential preference caucus to mail-in voting only.

"Moving to an all mail-in balloting process provides folks with the opportunity to participate in the caucus and ensures that the WDP is doing our part in the fight against COVID-19," the party said in a statement.

"These are unusual circumstances, but thanks to a dedicated staff, volunteers and party leaders across the state, we've been able to continually evaluate the situation and adapt as necessary."

To vote in the caucus, you must have been a registered Wyoming Democrat as of March 20.

Voters who registered by March 10 have already had a ballot sent to them. Voters who registered March 11-20 will be automatically sent a ballot in the mail.

If your original ballot was lost, destroyed or is otherwise unusable, you may request a new ballot by clicking here and completing the ballot request form. Requests must be received by March 31.

Ballots must be mailed back to the Wyoming Democratic Party and received by April 17.