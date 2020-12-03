Wyoming COVID Cases Surpass 30k, 9 New Deaths in Natrona County

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 552 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 30,518. 81 new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 1,150.

27 new deaths have been confirmed by the Health Department in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Wyoming deaths to 257. Of these deaths, 55 have occurred in Natrona County.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Currently, there are 219 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 56 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Wyoming Medical Center is currently housing the most COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, but Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is also reporting a surge, with 55 patients currently being treated for COVID-19.

Currently, 24,524 cases have recovered.

The Wyoming Department of Health recently released a description of those who have passed away due to COVID-19.

Per their official release:

"Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count.

· An adult Campbell County man died late last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Campbell County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Campbell County man died in October. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Crook County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An adult Fremont County man died late last month. He was hospitalized both in and outside of Wyoming and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· Another older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Fremont County woman died late last month. She had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Johnson County woman died last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Laramie County man died last month. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Laramie County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Natrona County woman died in late October. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An adult Natrona County man died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· Another older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was a resident of local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An additional older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Sheridan County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Sublette County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Sweetwater County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An adult Sweetwater County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An adult Sweetwater County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Sweetwater County man died last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

· An older adult Uinta County woman died last month. She was hospitalized in another state; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

For Wyoming data on confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/. "