Wyoming County Seeks to Acquire US Lands Along Rivers

JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — A county in western Wyoming is moving ahead with longstanding plans to acquire land from the U.S. government despite a budget shortfall.

Teton County commissioners recently voted to hire a consultant as it seeks to acquire the U.S. Bureau of Land Management holdings along the Snake and Gros Ventre rivers.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the BLM has been looking for somebody to acquire 24 parcels along the rivers but figuring out how to make the transfers happen has taken nearly two decades.

Commissioners have authorized spending $30,000 on the first phase while also planning for a 20% budget cut in the year ahead.