Wyoming Churches Seek to Lift Spirits With Free Ice Cream

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Two churches in Jackson hope to lift spirits by giving away ice cream and Popsicles this summer.

Volunteers with St. John's Episcopal Church and the local Presbyterian church distribute the treats from ice cream carts powered by electric bicycles.

They say few people turn them down.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports an $11,700 grant paid for the two carts.

The church volunteers often visit summer programs, like those at the Jackson Hole Children's Museum and the Art Association of Jackson Hole.

Adults, as well as children, are welcome to the free treats.