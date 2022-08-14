By all accounts, the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative 2022 Casper Pink Ribbon Run/Walk was a massive success.

This annual event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) and is currently held in three different cities, Riverton, Cheyenne, and Casper.

This weekend's event in Casper was the last of the three and was a record breaker for our area.

Last year's run attendance was 150, and this year it was double that amount, with 301 people from all over central Wyoming gathering up to support an amazing cause that is close to so many of our hearts.

Over $13,500 was raised, and ALL of the money will stay in Wyoming to help Wyoming families.

The event kicked off at 7:30 am with several speakers, including WBCI board president Mary Throne, Senator John Barrasso and his wife Bobbi, Governor Mark Gordon and his wife Jennie, survivor of the year Brenna Gatimu, and run chairperson Cathy Holman.

The race began at 8:00, and while the temperatures steadily rose, there were still smiles on all the participant's faces, especially as they ran across the finish line amidst cheers and loud party music playing.

Attendees and their families were encouraged to stay and enjoy each other's company, as well as games and an award ceremony at 9:30.

Senator John Barrasso and Cathy Holman, as well as WBCI Vice President Laurie Heath presented awards to the first, second, and third place winners in the female, male, and survivor categories.

Take a look at some pictures from the event, and then learn a bit more about how the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative's mission is saving Wyoming lives.

Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Pink Ribbon Run 2022 Casper The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Pink Ribbon Run is held annually across the state of Wyoming. In 2022 it had three locations, Riverton, Cheyenne, and Casper. Here are pictures from the run in Casper.

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is an organization dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness and prevention across Wyoming.

Money raised in Wyoming stays in Wyoming and goes towards helping Wyoming women and their families.

Funds from the event support WBCI grants for breast cancer education, early detection, patient navigation, and survivor support.

To date, WBCI has helped grant more than HALF-A-MILLION DOLLARS through 75 Community Grants and 28 Early Detection Voucher Grants, funding breast health services in all 23 counties across Wyoming.

Learn more about how you can help by following this link.

