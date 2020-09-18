Fight Breast Cancer With These 7 Foods

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a good reminder that we should all pay more attention to our health. That means thinking about what we choose to eat and how the right foods can help us stay healthy. There are so many items we can add to our diets that can actually aid our bodies in the fight against cancer that it would be insane not to start eating more of them right away.

Whether you’ve already fought cancer, are currently fighting it or are concerned about a family history, experts believe that diet is an important factor. The seven foods listed below are just a few examples that can help fight the fight for you. Take a look at the options and choose the diet that’s right for you.

Broccoli

Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables (like cabbage, kale and cauliflower) are great cancer fighters because they are filled with antioxidants that search your body for cancer-causing free radicals. The antioxidants in broccoli have been proven to fight breast, cervical, prostate and gastric cancers. Broccoli also contains phytochemicals that have been linked to cancer prevention. Load up your plate with these nutrient dense, low calorie veggies.

Spinach

Spinach and other leafy vegetables are also key additions to a healthful, cancer-fighting diet. You’ve heard it before. Vegetables like spinach, arugula, kale and collard greens are loaded with vitamin C, beta-carotene and antioxidants -- all known cancer combatants. Plus, leafy green vegetables are low in calories and don't contain fats and toxins, so they help keep your whole body healthy, making it stronger and more capable of fighting cancer. Fill your plate and enjoy.

Berries

Vegetables don't get all the credit in the fight against cancer. Adding berries to your diet can also help you stay cancer-free. In particular, black raspberries get high marks for fighting cancer. They contain anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants. This phytochemical has been shown to attack premalignant cells and keep new, tumor-feeding blood vessels from forming. Any berries are going to be packed with nutrients, but black raspberries are going to pack the most punch.

Beans

Beans are one of the more frequently mocked dietary staples, but if you want to focus your diet on fighting cancer, add some legumes to the grocery list. A diet rich in black and navy beans can increase your levels of the fatty acid butyrate. In high concentrations, it has been proven that this fatty acid can protect against cancer growth. Studies have shown that beans reduced incidences of breast and colon cancer in rats.

Soy

Opinions on whether or not soy in your diet will prevent or promote cancer have swayed back and forth. Soy contains isoflavones, which have been shown to be effective in preventing tumor growth as well as blocking the stimulation of cancer cells by estrogen and testosterone. It’s also important to note that isoflavone supplements have been linked to aggravation of certain breast cancers, so those should be avoided. However, whole soy is a healthy addition to your diet.

Garlic

Garlic doesn't merely keep vampires at bay, it can also keep cancer away. In fact the entire allium family -- including onions, leeks, chives, shallots and scallions -- is filled with those cancer-fighting antioxidants that should be in your diet. Studies have shown that certain nutrients in garlic have the ability to slow or stop the growth of certain tumors. Garlic can also boost your immune system to help your body fight off anything that doesn’t belong. And to top it off, garlic is a natural detoxifier and adds wonderful flavor to any dish.

Green Tea

Green tea has so many health benefits that it’s really no surprise that it can also be a good cancer fighter. This power drink contains catechins that are thought to be even better than vitamin C at tracking down and eliminating free radicals in your body. Studies have also shown that the nutrients in green tea can shrink existing tumors and inhibit the growth of cancer cells. If you are building a cancer-fighting diet, you should be drinking green tea every day.