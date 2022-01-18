Wyoming Authorities Find 7,000 Fentanyl Pills After Chase

Authorities in Wyoming reportedly found more than 7,000 fentanyl pills and more than 10 lbs of methamphetamine following a vehicle and foot chase.

That's according to documents filed in Wyoming Federal District Court where Joshua Taylor and Brett Scheeler are each charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, they face 10 years to life behind bars.

They have not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

Get our free mobile app

The investigation began in November when Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents received a tip that Taylor was involved in the sale and distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Gillette area.

According to a criminal complaint, DCI agents monitored phone calls on January 3 between Taylor and an inmate at the Campbell County Detention Center. An agent listened to a call in which Taylor told the inmate he could put money on books. Taylor further told the inmate he was planning to travel to Arizona.

The complaint states agents applied for and were granted a warrant to track Taylor's cell phone location.

Court documents state agents tracked Taylor's cell phone to and from the Phoenix area between January 6 and January 8.

On the morning of January 8, agents conducted surveillance on the route they thought Taylor was most likely to use on the way back to Gillette.

At roughly 11:45 a.m., court documents state, Campbell County Sheriff's Deputies pulled over a white Chevy Suburban. During the stop, they identified the driver as Scheeler and the passenger as Taylor.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, Scheeler reportedly sped away and a high-speed pursuit ensued. Deputies successfully deployed spike strips, but the pursuit continued for several more miles.

Court documents state Taylor got out of the vehicle at some point during the pursuit and took off running with a black backpack, During the foot chase, Taylor was seen throwing items from the backpack which were later identified as fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, Scheeler continued to flee law enforcement in his vehicle before crashing into a fence and coming to a stop. Deputies reportedly found a black handgun and syringe in the passenger floorboard directly behind the driver's seat.

In all, authorities found 10.43 lbs of methamphetamine and 7,100 fentanyl pills, court documents state.