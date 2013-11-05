Wyoming 130 Over Snowy Range Closed For Winter

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Wyoming 130 over the Snowy Range for the winter season.

On the eastern side of the range, travelers will encounter the closure at the Green Rock Picnic Area, about eight miles above Centennial. On the western side, the closure begins near milepost 48, above Ryan Park.

The roadway closes annually in late autumn when relatively low traffic combined with increasing snow makes plowing operations impractical.