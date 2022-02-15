WYO National Guard Makes Exciting History By Test Firing Rocket

Ever since I was a kid, I have tried to absorb information about the greatest military in the world. Over the last 21 years, (like it or not) we've learned more about the military and military operations as civilians than ever before. Since Afghanistan and Iraq, Somalia, Syria and other conflicts have been front and center on radio, tv, movies, newspapers and websites, we've all had a large helping of military information.

The National Guard has been a major fighting force since the Militia Act of 1903. The regular U.S. Army was so small, but each state still had it's Militia forces that could be called on by the National Government. In 1908, National Guard units were allowed to start serving overseas. In WW I, 40 percent of the military forces were National Guard members and they've been involved in every conflict, war and national disaster ever since.

All 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, Washington DC and the Virgin Islands have National Guard units

Wyoming's National Guard has been active since 1888 and between the regular Wyoming National Guard and the Wyoming Air National Guard there are 2,836 men and women serving.

WYO Nat Guard 1 Wyoming National Guard via YouTube loading...

Late last month the men and women of the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, made history by conducting the first live fire HIMARS Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah. HIRAIN missions have been around and have been an important weapon in the battles in the Middle East. This task is one of the 2-300th's major tasks and to be able to make the regiment keep their sharpness to be able to help out anytime or place they're called upon.

WYO Nat Guard 5 Wyoming National Guard via YouTube loading...

The unit has been training for this exercise since 2015. With the help of a C-17 Hercules from the Air Force out of Cheyenne, they were able to up the HIRAIN game. Usually the command would have to drive the M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) vehicle to a location on the field of battle which could limit the range and response time.

This training mission allows the large military planes to work with the 2-300th to increase the range of the HIMARS and as long as the plane can land, the vehicles and crew can be inserted.

WYO Nat Guard 6 Wyoming National Guard via YouTube loading...

WYO Nat Guard 3 Wyoming National Guard via YouTube loading...

Check out this video that recaps the training mission and shows how it all worked.

Wyoming's Best Pilots Astound At The Glendo Fly-In 2021