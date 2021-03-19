Wyoming National Guard Volunteers Return Home from Washington D.C.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced that the final Wyoming National Guard members who were serving in Washington D.C. as part of the Capitol Response mission have returned home.

After the January 6 Capitol attack, nearly 7,000 National Guardsmen from around the United States volunteered to go to Washington D.C. to ensure similar tactics were not employed during the 2021 Presidential Inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Many Wyoming National Guard troops volunteered to be deployed there and approximately 30 members volunteered to stay in Washington DC following the approved requests from the federal government to provide security, communications, medical evacuation, safety and logistical support to four requesting agencies. Those agencies were the U.S. Park Police, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington.

“I applaud the commitment of these soldiers and airmen, and I deeply appreciate their willingness to serve our country,” Governor Gordon said.

The National Guard continually and consistently communicates and trains with state and federal partners. This long-standing partnership enables the guard to facilitate a seamless, unified, and rapid response.

“Our Guardsmen are always prepared for any mission and bring the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to support our state and nation when called,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general for Wyoming. “I am consistently impressed with their dedication and determination and how they represent us and their communities.”

Welcome home, heroes.