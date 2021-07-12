WYO BIO Innovation Summit Coming To Casper Next Month

Speakers will discuss the future of healthcare and biosciences in the Cowboy State at a summit being held in Casper next month.

According to Advance Casper, the WYO BIO Innovation Summit is set for Casper College on August 12 - 13. Advance Casper says the summit is "a joint project between the University of Wyoming, Advance Casper, Impact 307, Casper College, as well as many other partners throughout Wyoming."

Registration for the summit is set to begin at 11 a.m. August 12 and conclude the next day. It will include speeches from Wyoming's federal delegation. Edie Weiner of The Future Hunters will be featured as the keynote speaker along with a "robust" list of guest speakers including Carol Stewart of Tech Parks Arizona and Penelope Shibab, who is the founder of SKINUE and MonoJo Biotech.

“It’s hard not to be excited at the lineup for the WYO BIO Summit. Keynote Speaker, Edie Weiner, is a global bestselling author and the President and CEO of The Future Hunters, a consulting firm specializing in future global trends, adapting and welcoming change in a quickly changing world, and how change impacts the economy. I think her presence will be insightful for business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs. You won’t want to miss her,” President and CEO of Advance Casper Justin Farley said in a news release.

According to Advance Casper, the WYO BIO Innovation Summit is open to anyone with a registration fee of $55. Students can attend at a discounted fee of $25.

Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. To register, head to WYOBIOSUMMIT.com