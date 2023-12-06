WYDOT Warns Residents of Potential Fraud Scam in Wyoming After Title Stolen

WYDOT would like to warn residents of potential fraudulent titles after a blank Wyoming title stock was stolen from a Wyoming county.

Some of these blank titles, which have control numbers ranging from 8790001 to 8790500, have been used for criminal purposes in Colorado. The control numbers are located at the lower right side of the title in silver print with a security box around the number (red circle area in the below sample title). On the lower left side of the title will be marked “MV-301 (4/21)” with a round silver security seal to the right of the text (blue squared area in below sample title).

“The security seal has the letters W Y,” said Shane Fox, investigator with WYDOT’s Compliance and Investigation program. “The control numbers are duplicated with the front green-colored title that goes to the owner and the back copy that is white in color and retained by Wyoming County clerks.”

The stack of blank titles, totaling about 500, were stolen sometime after May 1, 2023. These titles could be used for fraudulent purposes.

If titles with any of these control numbers are found, please contact the Compliance program at 307-777-3840.