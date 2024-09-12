WYDOT: There Have Been Nearly 300 Crashes Involving a School Bus in the Past 5 Years

Wyoming Department of Transportation: In Wyoming there have been nearly 300 crashes directly involving a school bus in the past five years.

“School buses are one of the safest modes of transportation, but the US still averages just over 100 fatalities per year in school bus-related crashes. Now that class is back in session, drivers are reminded to use caution around school buses" said Doug McGee, WYDOT Public Affairs.

Many of these bus-related crashes involve driver inattention or failure to obey bus signals.

Sara Janes, the Local Government Coordinator with WYDOT says, "As a motorist, we need to make sure that we aren't being distracted when we are driving. Make sure that you keep your phones down, minimize distractions within your car."

Yellow flashing lights warn that the bus is approaching a stop, and drivers should slow down and pay extra attention.

The lights will then turn to red and a stop sign will be extended from the driver's side of the bus.

WYDOT reminds motorists, buses stop often, and state law requires traffic in both directions to stop when the bus signals are activated.

If you are driving in the opposite direction of a bus, if there’s not a median separation, you as a driver have to be sure that you are stopping.

With Wyoming being a rural state, there can be bus stops out in what we would consider the middle of nowhere, but there are students who live out there, and busses will be making stops to get those kids to and from school.

Stop arm violations are dangerous, and can be costly. School bus recordings can be used to identify and fine drivers up to $435.

