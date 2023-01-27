WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen

Wyoming Department of Transportation

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open.

Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.

Westbound I-80 from Cheyenne to Laramie is also closed due to rolling closure.

WYDOT says travelers on northbound I-25 between Wheatland and Glendo, on I-25 near Midwest, on westbound I-80 between exit 30 (Bigelow Road) and exit 66 (Granger Junction), and eastbound I-80 between Buford and Cheyenne should expect black ice.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

