The Wyoming Department of Transportation is on track to reopen the seasonally-closed section of WYO 130 Monday, weather permitting.

Although the scenic byway through the Snowy Range will be opening to traffic, motorists should still stay alert as they travel through the mountain pass. Snowmelt can freeze on roadways overnight, and some slick spots may remain during the day. Additionally, late-spring wintry weather is not uncommon in the Snowy Range.

Motorists and outdoor enthusiasts should keep an eye on weather and road conditions as they use the highway.

For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.