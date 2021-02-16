Winter Conditions Force Closure of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming
UPDATE (9:08 AM 2/16/21):
Interstate 80 is now open. A black ice advisory is in effect between Rock Springs and Arlington.
LOOK: Video Shows Crash That Closed I-80 in Wyoming for Several Hours
UPDATE:
Interstate 80 has reopened between Rawlins and Cheyenne. A rolling closure is still in place eastbound between Rock Springs and Rawlins.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Interstate 80 is closed between Rawlins and Laramie due to winter conditions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
There is also a rolling closure in place eastbound between Rock Springs and Rawlins and westbound out of Cheyenne.
As of 7 a.m., the estimated reopening time is in four to six hours.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.
