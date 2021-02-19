Winter Conditions Force Closure of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming
UPDATE:
Interstate 80 has reopened, but the stretch between Walcott Juntion and Laramie remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds and slick conditions.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Interstate 80 is closed between Rawlins and Laramie due to winter conditions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
As of 8 a.m., the estimated reopening time is in 10 to 12 hours.
Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is also closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to extreme blow over risk.
Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.