Winter Conditions Force Closure of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming

UPDATE:

Interstate 80 has reopened, but the stretch between Walcott Juntion and Laramie remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds and slick conditions.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Interstate 80 is closed between Rawlins and Laramie due to winter conditions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 8 a.m., the estimated reopening time is in 10 to 12 hours.

Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is also closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to extreme blow over risk.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.

