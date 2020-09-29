Win VIP Table for ‘Elvis: Rock ‘N Remember’ Oct. 10 at The Beacon

America’s Got Talent star Joseph Hall is bringing his “Elvis: Rock ‘N Remember” show to The Beacon Club on Saturday, October 10th – and we’ve got your chance to win your way in. Enter to win a VIP table up front for 4 – including a round on the house and a selection of appetizers for your whole crew.

Enjoy a night of hits from “The King”, as seen on AGT! Advance tickets are $15, $20 at the door, and the show starts at 7pm on the 10th – learn more at thebeaconclubincasper.com!