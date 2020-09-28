Mining Company Negotiating $50M in Unpaid Leases in Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A coal mining company has not secured federal leases for two Wyoming mines it bought and reopened almost a year ago in Campbell County.

The Gillette News Record reported that Eagle Specialty Materials and the U.S. Department of the Interior have been negotiating for months to resolve more than $50 million in unpaid federal royalties owed by bankrupt Blackjewel LLC.

Blackjewel and Contura Energy sold the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr coal mines as part of the bankruptcy.

Eagle Specialty Materials is expected to continue operating the mines without owning the leases until an agreement is reached.

The negotiating deadline was recently extended through Dec. 31

.