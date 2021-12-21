Williams’ MVP performance leads Pokes past Kent State, 52-38

BOISE, Idaho -- Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns and the Cowboys defeated Kent State 52-38 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium, Tuesday.

Williams tied FIPB records for touchdowns rushing and touchdowns responsible for (five) as he added a touchdown pass. His 200 yards on the ground are fourth most in FIPB history and tied for fifth by a quarterback in any bowl game. He was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Wyoming (7-6) started the scoring in the first quarter when Williams scored from five yards out with 7:06 remaining. Kent State (7-7) responded with a pair of scores to lead 14-7 after the first period.

The Golden Flashes tied the game on the first play after the Cowboys took the lead on an 80-yard touchdown pass, the longest in FIPB history, from Dustin Crum to Dante Cephas. Crum added a 12-yard run with 54 seconds left in the opening stanza.

Wyoming trailed 17-7 when Williams dashed 50 yards for a score with 5:39 remaining in the first half. He connected with Isaiah Neyor for a 42-yard pass to put the Cowboys back on top 21-17 at the 1:42 mark. Kent State regained the lead with just 24 seconds left before intermission on a 3-yard pass from Crum to Ja’Shaun Poke.

The Cowboys took command in third quarter as Williams (27 yards) and Xazavian Valladay (3 yards) each scored on the ground to give Wyoming a 35-24 lead.

Williams delivered the knockout punch with an 80-yard jaunt at 12:49 of the fourth quarter that extended the lead to 42-24.

The Cowboys led 45-31 midway through the fourth quarter, but both teams still had one big play left. Wyoming’s Trey Smith scored on a 49-yard dash with 3:11 to play in the game. Kent State scored the final points of the day as Crum hit Devontez Walker for a 73-yard touchdown pass on the first play after the ensuing kickoff.

Kent State set an FIPB record with 656 total yards. Marquez Cooper (125 yards) and Bryan Bradford (109) each eclipsed the century mark on the ground while Cephas (116 yards on fourth catches) and Nykeim Johnson (seven receptions for 101 yards) each had 100-yard receiving games. The teams combined for 723 yards rushing, sixth most all-time in a bowl game.

