Structure Fire at Mobile Home on 10th and Poplar

PHOTOS: House Fire Guts Casper Home

UPDATE:

A fire left a mobile home destroyed in Casper on 10th and Poplar early Tuesday afternoon.

Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Dane Andersen said there were no reported injures as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Andersen said the home was "completely gutted."

He added that when firefighters arrived there were flames billowing out of the home.

Investigators were on the scene Tuesday afternoon. Andersen said it could take some time before firefighters are able to determine a cause due to the extent of the blaze.

Prior to the fire, witnesses said there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. It's unclear what connection if any there was to the heavy police presence and the fire.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Casper Fire EMS is responding to reports of a structure fire at a mobile home on 10th and Poplar Street.

More details will be published as they become available.

Zach Spadt, Townsquaremedia

