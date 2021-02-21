Widow of Man Killed in South Dakota Attorney General Crash Plans to Sue

Jason Ravnsborg. Andrew Harrer_Bloomberg via Getty Images

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Attorneys say the widow of the man who died after being struck by the South Dakota attorney general’s car will file a wrongful death lawsuit.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that they charged the state’s top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Lawyers for the victim’s widow, Jenny Boever, said in a statement Friday that they will soon file a lawsuit against Ravnsborg, partly in the hopes of getting answers to lingering questions about the September crash.

Ravnsborg said through a spokesman Thursday that he doesn’t plan to resign and looks forward to his day in court.

Get our free mobile app

The Worst Reviews of Wyoming from Awful Tourists

MUST SEE: The Worst Reviews of Wyoming from Awful Tourists

Filed Under: Attorney General, Casper, jason ravnsborg, Joseph Boever, lawsuit, South Dakota
Categories: Casper News, Crime, News, Politics, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top