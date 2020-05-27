White House Letter Doesn’t Explain Why President Fired Watchdogs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump followed the law when he fired multiple inspectors general in the last two months, but the administration is offering no new details about why they were let go.

A White House letter issued Tuesday in response to concerns from Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley does little to explain the decision-making behind Trump’s recent upheaval of the inspector general community, and Grassley made clear that he was dissatisfied by the response.

It is unlikely to quell outrage from Democrats and good-government groups who fear the president is moving to dismantle a post-Watergate network of watchdogs meant to root out corruption, fraud and other problems.