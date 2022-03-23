What’s The Best Way To Complement Wyoming Cooks On Awesome Food?

Sharing a compliment is one of the easiest things you can do to brighten a person's day. In a world of negative energy, just passing along a little positive energy along can really do wonders.

Faces And Voices Of Recovery.org has a list of 7 easy things to brighten someone's day.

Sharing a compliment

Doing extra stuff around the house

Pick up the bill

Leave a nice note

Say 'Thank You' for the things a person does for you

Have a nice conversation

Give an unexpected gift

How do you react if you have a meal that really trips your trigger? According to the list above, you could knock nearly every one of those 7 thing off the list. Maybe you have the meal at home or maybe it's your favorite restaurant, either way dropping a great compliment can be a great way to show how much you loved it.

Around the world there are some odd practices to compliment the cook

Japan: Slurping your noodles is a great way to compliment the person that made them.

China: Not eating everything on your plate shows the food was so good and you ate so much you couldn't eat any more.

Egypt: Burping is considered the highest compliment you can pay the food preparer. Also, opposite of China, asking for more is a great compliment.

India: Thanking your host at the end of the meal is frowned upon. To compliment the cook on a great meal, return the favor and invite them over for a meal close to the meal they prepared for you.

Germany: At least trying everything on your plate and don't cut up your food.

Medieval France: The practice of swearing at a chicken at the table was common practice. The assumption was to give good luck, but we'll never really know that answer.

What about here in Wyoming?

Best Ways To Compliment A Cook In Wyoming

