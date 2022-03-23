What’s The Best Way To Complement Wyoming Cooks On Awesome Food?
Sharing a compliment is one of the easiest things you can do to brighten a person's day. In a world of negative energy, just passing along a little positive energy along can really do wonders.
Faces And Voices Of Recovery.org has a list of 7 easy things to brighten someone's day.
- Sharing a compliment
- Doing extra stuff around the house
- Pick up the bill
- Leave a nice note
- Say 'Thank You' for the things a person does for you
- Have a nice conversation
- Give an unexpected gift
How do you react if you have a meal that really trips your trigger? According to the list above, you could knock nearly every one of those 7 thing off the list. Maybe you have the meal at home or maybe it's your favorite restaurant, either way dropping a great compliment can be a great way to show how much you loved it.
Around the world there are some odd practices to compliment the cook
- Japan: Slurping your noodles is a great way to compliment the person that made them.
- China: Not eating everything on your plate shows the food was so good and you ate so much you couldn't eat any more.
- Egypt: Burping is considered the highest compliment you can pay the food preparer. Also, opposite of China, asking for more is a great compliment.
- India: Thanking your host at the end of the meal is frowned upon. To compliment the cook on a great meal, return the favor and invite them over for a meal close to the meal they prepared for you.
- Germany: At least trying everything on your plate and don't cut up your food.
- Medieval France: The practice of swearing at a chicken at the table was common practice. The assumption was to give good luck, but we'll never really know that answer.
What about here in Wyoming?
Best Ways To Compliment A Cook In Wyoming
Casper's Top 8 Favorite Mexican Restaurants
15 Outrageous Wyoming Myths That People In The US Think Are True
It's really interesting how many people in the U.S. have no clue about Wyoming. The less they know, the better off we are, BUT these actual misconceptions about Wyoming are just ludicrous. Hard to believe these 15 came out of someone's mouth.