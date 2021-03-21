App Helping Wyoming Home Cooks Share Skills With Community

GILLETTE (AP) — A new app is helping cooks in Wyoming get noticed and earn money while working from home.

The YouFeed app enables users to buy homemade meals directly from neighbors in their community — or earn money by selling their own home-cooked dishes.

Participants include Kasi Hartsoch, of Gillette, who has a business cooking for families and designing menus for specialized diets.

The Gillette News Record reports YouFeed CEO Raman Mehrzad is a doctor who lives in Rhode Island.

He says Wyoming law helps by allowing food producers to sell food directly without state licensing, inspection or regulation.

Get our free mobile app

The Top 20 Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper