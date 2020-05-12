Western Governors Ask Congress for $1T in Aid to States

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Governors and legislative leaders from five western states that are coordinating their response to the coronavirus outbreak are asking Congress to send $1 trillion to state and local governments across the U.S. in the next federal aid package.

The elected officials from California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington sent the letter Monday to leaders in the U.S. House and Senate.

They said they will have to make deep budget cuts unless states receive more aid.

The minority leader in the California Assembly was the lone Republican to sign the letter.