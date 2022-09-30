Weld County Woman Charged In 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Drug Death

A Weld County woman is facing two felony charges in connection with her 12-year-old daughter's fentanyl-related death earlier this year.

That's according to a post on the Weld County District Attorney's Facebook page. According to the post, Mystique Sade Wadena is being charged with child abuse resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance.

The charges date back to May 2 when emergency responders were called to a hotel room in Firestone on a 911 call. When they got there they found a 12-year-old girl who was unresponsive. The girl was rushed to Long's Peak Hospital and then transferred to Children's Hospital in Aurora, where she died on May 7.

An autopsy determined that she had died of acute fentanyl toxicity, or essentially, a drug overdose.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the post, a police investigation found that Wadena had been using and selling fentanyl from her hotel room. She had arranged for her three minor children to be brought to the motel room to visit prior to the 911 call.

The post says she did not have legal custody of the children. Two of the children ate some of their mother's fentanyl pills, resulting in the 12-year-old's death.

Wadena was arrested on the charges stemming from her daughter's death on Wednesday and faces a court bond hearing next Thursday.