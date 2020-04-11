Weird: Rawlins Just Had a Minor Earthquake

Since this year hasn't been weird enough, I just learned that there has been a relatively minor earthquake near Rawlins.

The USGS reported that there was a 2.7 earthquake centered just to the southeast of Rawlins just to the west of the area known as the Savage Hills.

USGS

I'm gonna state the obvious and say that a 2.7 won't even rearrange your china if it happens directly underneath your home. But, it's an earthquake in an area that doesn't normally see measurable earthquakes.

I pass this along as a curiosity in a year that's already seen a very large quake near Salt Lake City and also Challis, Idaho. Hard to say what major event will happen next.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app