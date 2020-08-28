Weekend Poll: What Do You Think Of Governor Gordon’s Budget Cuts?

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Wednesday announced cuts of roughly $230 million to the state budget as Wyoming continues to grapple with revenue shortfalls caused by low energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor called the decision "agonizing," but said painful cuts to state government programs are unavoidable "I am saddened that we have to make these cuts. I know people from across the state will be greatly impacted, and I know they will be calm," Gordon said. "Wyoming is facing over a billion-dollar shortfall — that's a third of our income."

The cuts included $90 million to the Wyoming Department of Health and $43 million to the University of Wyoming's budget. The cuts will not be the last, according to state officials.

