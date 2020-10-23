Winter weather is expected to impact significant portions of Wyoming into the weekend.

The National Weather Service offices in Riverton, Cheyenne and Rapid City are calling for snow and bitter cold in northwestern Wyoming and the eastern half of the state.

According to the forecast, a cold front will sweep across the state Saturday afternoon. Snow is expected through Sunday. Roughly 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected to fall.

Low visibility and snow and snow-covered roads are expected to impact travel.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case there's an emergency.