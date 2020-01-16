Watchdog: White House Violated Law in Freezing Ukraine Aid

The federal government's watchdog agency says a White House office violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine aid.

The Government Accountability Office said Thursday the White House Office of Management and Budget violated the law in holding up the assistance.

The freeze is at the center of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Trump was impeached last month on charges of abusing his power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals, as he was withholding the aid, and for obstructing Congress' ensuing probe.

The budget office said it disagrees with the conclusion and that the hold on aid was appropriate.