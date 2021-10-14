WATCH: WY Student Arrested Over COVID Mask Lectures School Board

Grace Smith has decided to leave Albany County School, District #1 after being arrested for not wearing a mask while at school.

In the video below you will see her sending that message, by video, to the country school board.

The school is charging her with trespassing, but there are those who say that the trespassing charge is because she refused to wear a mask.

When her high school issued a mask mandate she told her parents she would not comply. He explains that each time she was asked to put on a mask by a teacher she would politely refuse.

Initially, the school was offering exemptions for the mask if the parents would sign a form. But at some point, the school superintendent revoked all of those exemptions.

Soon, other students were not wearing masks and when it reached the point that about half the students were not in compliance, according to Mr. Smith, the school began to take action.

Get our free mobile app

Upon her first of several suspensions he turned to the Wyoming State Constitution, Article 1 Section 38 (a) Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions...

He also found that state health officers cannot issues health mandates unless there a state of emergency is declaimed. The last state of emergency was regarding COVID but has expired.

At that point, Mr. Smith began calling everyone from the governor's office on down. Everyone passed the buck on to the next office. He began meeting with local school officials but they insisted they had the authority to issue a mask mandate. If he disagreed he would need to take it to court.

HERE IS THE MESSAGE SHE SENT TO THE SCHOOL BOARD.

NOW LETS GE BACK TO THE ARREST.

According to her father, the school told her that she would have to leave or she would be suspended. If she refused to leave the school grounds it would then become a legal matter. During this meeting, with her father and police presence in the room, Grace refused to leave and said she was going back to class.

The officers explained that if she did not leave she would get a verbal warning. After that, she would get a citation. If she still did not leave then they would put the school into lockdown. At that point, the officers are instructed not to touch the student. She can sit in the principal's office as long as she wanted. At that point, her father went down to the police station to speak with the senior officer of the school recourse officers. The officer politely explains that no one will be arrested. She will get a citation.

Her father describes his daughter as a straight "A" student who loves dance class and is involved in her school's theater.

In the video, below, you can watch Grace's appearance on Fox News, with her father by her side.

The Candidates Running Against Liz Cheney