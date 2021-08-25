Masks Ordered for Most Florida Students, Defying DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Just over half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms.
More districts are defying Gov. Ron DeSantis amid a courtroom battle over the Republican's efforts to leave such decisions to parents.
The Orange County School Board voted to tighten its mask mandate through October.
That makes at least 10 of Florida's largest districts who say they're following federal public health recommendations to reduce coronavirus infections.
Meanwhile in Tallahassee, a three day hearing is wrapping up on a lawsuit by parents who want strict mask rules to keep their kids safe.
