Watch the Devastating Flooding that’s Closed All of Yellowstone

The rising waters have been so devasting that all of Yellowstone entrances are now closed. New video shows just how bad the flooding has been.

Get our free mobile app

As CNN has reported, all the entrances to Yellowstone are currently closed. Flooding in Park County and Yellowstone has just been shared by KBZK in Bozeman, Montana.

As CNN has mentioned, these entrance closings are only temporary. Yellowstone National Park mentioned the closings earlier today in a Facebook post.

NBC Montana also shared this incredible video from above the north entrance at Yellowstone.

The Billings Gazette also shared video of flooding in Red Lodge, Montana.

For more updates on Yellowstone National Park, make sure to follow them on Facebook as this situation is changeable.

Check Out The Action From Cheyenne Celtic Festival's Strongmen