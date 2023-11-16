Wanted Casper Re-Entry Center ‘Escapee’ Arrested in Gillette

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office wrote in an email that wanted person Mathew Archibeque has been located and was arrested last night in Gillette.

He signed out of the Casper Reentry Center on Nov. 8 at about 11:45 a.m. and failed to return by 6:00 p.m. CRC staff reported him as an escapee to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office at about 6:45 p.m.

Archibeque was originally convicted of strangulation of a household member and manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine.

Casper Reentry Center is a private correctional facility operated by Geo Group. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office does not have any operational or management control of CRC. If crimes are committed at or from CRC, the legal jurisdiction for investigating those crimes falls within the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.