Video Shows Challenge of Being a Wyoming Trucker in Winter

There's a new video that shows just how challenging it can be to be a trucker in Wyoming during winter on what looks like a normal day.

John W Gibson just shared his over-the-road moments on YouTube.

Keep in mind this was on a somewhat sunny day. Thanks to our wind and snow, visibility can wildly fluctuate where you always have to be on your toes.

I have had many truck driving family members including my father-in-law who spent years crossing the country on 18 wheels. My wife has told me stories of terrifying situations he ran into. I always do my best to give these guys extra room when I'm on I-25, but this video is a good reminder of just how perilous their every day life can be. Thoughts and prayers are with them.