VA Medical Facilities Struggle to Cope With Coronavirus

BOSTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is struggling with shortages of workers at its health care facilities as it cares for veterans infected with the novel coronavirus.

The agency responsible for the health care of 9 million veterans is also facing shortages of the equipment necessary to protect employees from contracting the virus.

That's according to VA staff and internal documents obtained by The Associated Press.

The documents show about 1,900 VA health care workers have become sick with the coronavirus, and 20 have died.

Another 3,600 health care workers are quarantined and unable to work because they have been exposed.