UW Symphony Orchestra to Perform Virtually on October 1

The University of Wyoming will be offering a live-streamed performance of their symphony orchestra at 7:30 pm on October 1.

Audience members can watch the free event by linking to the UW Department of Music’s “Upcoming Performances” here.

Several changes have been made so as to make the performers safe. The musicians will be masked and well distanced onstage, with special masks for wind players, there will be three small orchestras will be performing instead of one large one, there will be breaks for the stage to completely air out will be undertaken, and the conductor will be in the third row of the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall.

The symphony’s season of “Best Laid Schemes o’ Mice an’ Musicians” will include music by Bach, Mozart, Chevalier de St. George, Sibelius, Ives, and Handel. Highlights of the opening concert will be Mozart’s Symphony No. 3; Sibelius’ “Valse Triste”; and Charles Ives’ “The Unanswered Question.”

UW music faculty flutist Nicole Riner will be the soloist on Bach’s Suite in B Minor, a Baroque work for flute and strings.