UW Offering COVID-19 Testing to the Public Next Week

Beginning on February 1, the University of Wyoming will be offering a limited number of free COVID-19 tests to members of the public who aren’t displaying symptoms of the infection.

The saliva-based tests, which were developed for the university’s surveillance testing program for students and employees, are processed by UW’s Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory and typically produce results within 24 hours.

UW is offering to test up to 375 asymptomatic members of the public per week on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who want to be tested must sign up for appointments by going online to www.uwyo.edu/alerts/covid-19/public-testing.

All tests will be administered from 3-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

People must be age 8 or older to take the test, with minor children being able to be assisted by a parent or legal guardian in the collection process.

