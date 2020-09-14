UW Moves to Phase Two of Return Plan

The University of Wyoming announced that it will be resuming its fall return plan on Tuesday, September 15, after a nearly two-week pause to help stem an outbreak of COVID-19 which occurred on campus.

They will be entering Phase 2 of the plan, which will start face to face classes for a part of the student population on campus.  This includes all students who were on campus during Phase 1, all first-year students in the residence halls, freshmen taking face-to-face first-year seminars, all law students, students in the Literacy Research Center and Clinic, and first-year pharmacy students.

On-campus students, faculty, and staff will continue using the COVID Pass tool for daily health screening of unexpected symptoms.

Phase 3, which is scheduled from September 28-November 20, will have all students welcomed on campus for in-person classes. Phase 4, which takes place from November 23-December 11, will have all classes and final exams online.

You can find more information on the fall return plan here. 

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: Coronavirus - The Latest News, COVID-19, Fall Semester 2020, Laramie, Phases Return Plan, university of wyoming
Categories: Casper News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top