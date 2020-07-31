UW Homecoming to Be Partially Virtual

The University of Wyoming's 2020 Homecoming will be slightly different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homecoming is scheduled from Saturday, October 10, to Saturday, October 17.

There is a consensus among UW leadership that in-person alumni Homecoming traditions could not be held with the safety level as past celebrations.

Homecoming activities for students will be determined individually following guidance from the university’s fall return plan.

The UWAA will not hold two traditional in-person events: the Homecoming parade and the 50th Club Reunion. They are hoping to conduct a virtual event for the reunion, which was set to celebrate the class of 1970.

Details on other virtual Homecoming 2020 activities are still in development.

For more information, call the UWAA at (307) 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.

For updates on virtual event activities, visit the Homecoming website at www.uwyo.edu/homecoming.

Additional event details will be shared via email, and people can receive all UWAA communications by updating information at www.uwyo.edu/updateinfo.