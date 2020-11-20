UW Giving Day Breaks New Records

The University of Wyoming’s sixth annual UW Giving Day broke new records this year.

This year’s, the university raised $840,602 in gifts and pledges from 2,409 donors in 48 states and six countries. That’s up from last year’s total of $410,000 in annual gifts from 1,110 donors.

The theme this year was “24 Means More, which highlighted the impact a single 24-hour period can have on the university.

More than $250,000 in matching and challenge funds were available for donors to double the impact of their gifts and help unlock a challenge gift for a campaign.