UW Education Ranked High By Wyoming Residents in Survey

The results of a recent survey from the University of Wyoming's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center show that a large majority of Wyoming residents believe that UW provides strong undergraduate education, prepares students to participate in the state’s workforce, and is an appealing place for Wyoming students to attend college.

Additionally, 64 percent of Wyomingites believe UW is spending its budget wisely. Along with this, 60 percent say the university does an excellent or good job responding to the needs of the state.

This year’s statewide telephone survey of 614 Wyoming residents was conducted in October, with cellular and landline phone numbers randomly generated to ensure an equal probability of selection for all Wyoming residents. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

UW received particularly high marks for the quality of education students receive., with 23 percent rating UW’s performance as excellent in “providing an excellent undergraduate education,” and 45 percent rating it as good.

Eighty-six percent of survey respondents did not have a degree from UW.

Complete survey results may be found here.