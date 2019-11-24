UW Cancels Classes Ahead of Pre-Thanksgiving Winter Storm

Because a forecasted winter storm has southeast Wyoming in its sights, the University of Wyoming in Laramie has canceled classes for this week.

In an announcement Sunday evening, the university said this:

"Due to the impending snowstorm and the Thanksgiving holiday, the University of Wyoming has canceled classes Monday and Tuesday to allow students to depart early to help ensure safety in their travels.

Campus will not be closed, but we will continue to monitor weather to plan accordingly for the safety of all campus members."

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says a “[P]otent winter storm to impact early travelers for the Thanksgiving Holiday Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Areas of heavy snow of 7-15” likely from Sidney to Rawlins and from the Colorado State Line to Douglas."

