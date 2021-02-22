UW Aligning College of Business Online and On-Campus Courses
Recently, with the UW Board of Trustees' approval on February 17, the College of Business will move forward with the replacement of their online business administration program with an online degree offering in management.
This change coincides with the college’s desires to align on-campus and online programs to ensure consistency and quality of the degrees offered, regardless of modality.
Students currently enrolled in the online business administration program will have the ability to seamlessly complete their degrees, with the assurance that the quality and rigor of the courses are upheld.
