US, Mexico Discuss Halting Much of Cross-Border Travel

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The United States and Mexico are working on plans to halt much of cross-border travel without disrupting trade.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says he proposed steps that won't paralyze economic activity and promised details Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he is working closely with his Mexican counterpart.

Paola Avila, chair of the Border Trade Alliance, says U.S. officials have told business leaders that the U.S. will prohibit non-essential travel, similar to a measure announced this week on the Canadian border.