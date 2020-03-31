US Extends Iran Nuclear Cooperation Sanctions Waivers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is renewing several waivers on U.S. sanctions against Iran, allowing Russian, European and Chinese companies to continue to work on Iran's civilian nuclear facilities without drawing American penalties.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed off on the waiver extensions Monday but couched them as continuing restrictions on Iran's nuclear work.

Officials familiar with the matter say Pompeo had opposed extending the waivers, which are among the few remaining components of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that the administration has not canceled.

But they said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin prevailed in an internal debate on the subject by arguing that the coronavirus pandemic made the penalties less palatable.