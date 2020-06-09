US Employers Laid Off 7.7 Million Workers in April

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April -- a sign of how deep the economic hole is as offices, restaurants, stores and schools are re-opening after being shuttered because of the coronavirus.

The Labor Department also said in a Tuesday report that job openings plummeted and hiring all but disappeared in April.

The number of available jobs fell 16% from March to 5 million.

Hires declined 31% to 3.5 million.