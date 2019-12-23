US Allocates $175 Million in Military Aid to Baltics in 2020

The Estonian defense ministry says the United States has allocated $175 million in military aid to the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for 2020.

The three countries are NATO members and all of them border Russia.

The Estonian defense ministry said Monday that along with $125 million in general military aid, Washington has for the first time earmarked a separate $50 million budget line to boost air defense capabilities of the three ex-Soviet republics.

It is seen by many military experts a weak area in their current defense.

The three Baltic nations, which joined NATO in 2004, are all staunch allies of Washington.